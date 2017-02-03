Police Reports: 2017-02-03

An officer was dispatched to the Campustown Subway after a male non-student refused to pay for his food at 9:08 p.m. Jan. 26.

When the officer arrived, he approached the male and asked his name, and the male said his name was Donald Trump.

The officer checked the man’s ID and confirmed the man was not Donald Trump. The officer then asked the male why he refused to pay for his meal. The man said he would not pay because he was testing the employees at one of the country’s landmark restaurant chains. The officer said if the man did not pay for his food, he would be arrested.

The man then paid for his food and left the business.

An officer responded to a motor vehicle burglary at 2:30 p.m. Jan. 29 on the 1100 block of N. Glenwood Avenue.

A female non-student reported she left her car unlocked outside of her residence, and her prescription sunglasses and Kleenex were taken from the car.

There are currently no suspects, and the items have not been recovered.

Officers were dispatched to a male student’s dorm room after Resident Advisors found cannabis during a drug search at 12:35 a.m. Jan. 31.

The officers arrived at the dorm and found flakes of cannabis sitting in a tray on the student’s desk along with bottles of urine and pills for detoxing the body.

The items were recovered and the student was not charged.

Officers responded to a male non-student causing a disturbance at the Campustown Starbucks at 7:40 p.m. Jan. 30.

The male was bothering customers at the business, so an employee asked the man to leave. The man left the business but returned 40 minutes later. Police were then notified and arrived at the location. Officers approached the man and discovered he had previously been banned from Campustown.

The man was arrested and charged with criminal trespass.

A female non-student was reported walking while intoxicated in traffic at 8:53 p.m. Jan. 28 on the 1600 block of W. Main Street.

When officers approached her, she fell to the sidewalk, and the officers tried to help her up. The female said she was walking home from the bar after consuming six drinks.

Medics were contacted and transported the female to Methodist Hospital.