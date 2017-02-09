Police Reports: 2018-02-09

Bradley University Police Officers were dispatched to the Caterpillar Global Communications Center at 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 31 after a male student disrupted class.

The female professor reported the student had been consistently disrupting class, and when she attempted to speak with the student about it, he made offensive comments toward her.

The student was reportedly walking around the classroom during class and disobeying the professor.

The incident will be handled through Student Affairs.

A female student reported an unknown person who made an Amazon account in her name and sent offensive items to her at 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 31 at 1200 W. Main St.

The student initially believed the purchases were made with her credit card, but they were not. Of the items, one was offensive while the others were not. The student believes the purchases were a prank, and the items will be returned.

No suspects have been identified

Student Security contacted BUPD after an underage male student was found passed out due to drinking in the second floor lounge of Geisert Hall at 3:50 a.m. on Feb. 3.

After finding the unconscious student, a female student attempted to wake him up. The male then woke up and proceeded to vomit. Officers spoke with the male, and he said he drank 13 cans of beer earlier in the night.

An ambulance was called for the student, but he was allowed to sign a refusal.

A female student reported her vehicle being hit by another driver at 8:10 p.m. on Feb. 5 at 1200 W. Main St.

The student said she was driving behind a nonstudent driver in the parking lot of Campustown and was attempting to exit onto N. Bourland Avenue. Before she exited, the vehicle in front of her stopped in the parking lot to pick up a passenger.

The student said the vehicle then proceeded to reverse slowly and eventually hit the front of the student’s vehicle. A witness also described the event to BUPD.

Officers saw the accident through video surveillance and located the vehicle at an off-campus residence and contacted the driver.

The nonstudent was issued a citation for the accident.

A male alumnus reported his wallet missing from his vehicle on Feb. 3. It was parked on the 500 block of N. Cooper Street.

The male said he parked his vehicle the night before and that the vehicle auto-locks after five minutes, but when he returned to his vehicle at 2 p.m. the next afternoon he saw the center console open.

The alumnus said his wallet, which contained his license, a bankcard and $3 in cash, was missing.

Officers said there was no forced entry into the vehicle. No suspects have been identified.