Police Reports: 2017-02-17

A female student reported a male student looking at a gun website on his computer at 3:19 p.m. Feb. 9 at 834 N. Duryea Ave.

The female student told faculty she saw a male student digging around in his backpack while looking at a gun website. The female student felt uncomfortable and turned to faculty. The faculty said they had not noticed any unusual behavior from the student but, they would keep an eye out.

Faculty notified the police.

A Resident Advisor found a wallet containing a fake driver’s license in it at 4 p.m. Feb. 9 at 911 N. Duryea Ave.

The RA found the wallet as she was entering the building. When she went to check the ID to identify the owner, she noticed two driver’s licenses from different states that had different birthdays.

The fake ID was turned over to police, and the wallet was returned to the owner.

An anonymous female caller reported three juveniles were trying to break into cars at 1:56 p.m. Feb. 12 on the 800 block of Cooper Street.

The caller said she saw the three juveniles walking down the street and pulling on car door handles. Police arrived and found the suspects on Cooper Street. The juveniles were searched, and no evidence of stolen property was found on them.

Police gave them a warning, and they were released.

A female employee of Campustown Subway called police after an unaffiliated male had entered the business and stole a beverage at 2:22 p.m. Feb. 12.

The employee said the man entered the business and took a drink. He was then seen panhandling outside of the business. Officers arrived, and they found the man.

Police banned the man from Campustown, and he was let off with a warning.

The employee did not wish to press charges.

Multiple people reported an unaffiliated male panhandling at 12:44 a.m. Feb. 14 at 931 Elmwood Ave.

The man was asking for money in a red car when officers located him.

The man was put on a ban list and asked to leave the location.

A male student reported his passenger side mirror had been broken off at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 12 on the 1500 block of Fredonia Avenue.

The student said he parked his car on the street Friday evening. When he went to it Sunday morning, he noticed the damage. The student said he did not notice anyone around his car.

No suspects have been found.