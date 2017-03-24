Police Reports: 2017-03-24

Officers were dispatched after reports of a “stink bomb” being released at 4:40 p.m. March 21 in the Global Communications Center. When officers arrived at the location, custodial staff turned over the “stink bomb,” an inch-long glass vile containing sulfuric liquid, that had been released on the first floor hallway. The staff had reported strange smells earlier in the day. A note had been placed above where the vile was left that read “stink bomb.”

No suspects have been identified.

Officers received a report of a nonstudent female yelling and making a threat to an employee at 7:28 p.m. March 20 located in the Campustown Pizza Hut.

Officers arrived and spoke to the female customer who said the employee tried to charge her for two pizzas instead of one. The employee told officers the customer had made two separate orders. When the employee gave her both, the customer refused to pay for two pizzas and started to hit the counter with her fists. The customer then threatened that she “will climb over the counter and beat your *ss.”

The female customer was banned from the location.

A lost wallet containing a fake ID was turned into the Bradley University Police Department at 4:29 p.m. March 21 at 1200 W. Main St.

The wallet contained two drivers’ licenses, one appearing to be a fake Ohio ID. The owner of the wallet was determined to be a male student who later admitted to officers he had used the fake ID to try to get into bars.

Officers were dispatched to a Campustown location after receiving a report of a nonstudent male trespassing at 6:55 p.m. March 20.

Upon arriving at the location, the officers identified the man as someone who had been previously placed on the ban list.

The male was arrested for criminal trespass.

A report was made to officers that a suspicious male was drinking alcohol in a public location at 6:48 p.m. March 20 at 1017 W. Main St.

The officers located the nonstudent male drinking a Milwaukee’s Best Ice beer and informed the man he could not consume alcohol in a public location.

The male was instructed to throw away the beer and was banned from the location.