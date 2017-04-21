Police Reports: 2017-04-21

Officers were dispatched after a report of a non-student male trying to break into another non-student male’s home at 8 p.m. April 26 on the 1800 block of Moss Avenue.

When officers arrived to the complainant’s home he said that originally an unknown man had followed him home because the man did not like how he was driving. The unknown man followed the complainant to his house but soon left. The suspect returned to the man’s house later in the evening with a gun and other people accompanying him. The complainant said he was going to call the police, and the suspects left.

Officers could not locate the suspects.

Two non-student women were suspected of having cannabis in their possession and were stopped by officers of the Peoria County Sheriff’s Department at 2:23 a.m. April 15 at the corner of Western Avenue and Clarke Street.

The women requested a female officer search them. A female Bradley University Police Department officer arrived and searched the women.

No cannabis was found in their possession.

A Bradley employee noticed a university van’s door was open in the parking deck at 10:05 p.m. April 17 at 1307 Bradley Ave.

The employee said he noticed a group of juveniles exiting the parking deck as he was entering. When he noticed the open van door, he notified the police.

Officers arrived and searched the vehicle but did not find anything damaged or stolen.

A student reported his wallet misplaced at 8 p.m. April 11 at 627 N Western Ave.

The student said he last had his wallet at a business on Western Avenue. Someone reported finding the contents, and they were returned to the student.

The wallet was not found.