Police Reports: 2017-04-28

Officers received a report of two non-student females entering the back of Sigma Nu fraternity, which was unsecured, at 2 a.m. April 23 at 1300 W. Fredonia Ave.

The females went into multiple rooms in the fraternity and stole property from the house. Security footage was taken of the suspects, and officers were able to identify the students. The victims said they would not press charges if the property was returned, and the suspects have agreed to return the property.

The suspects have not yet returned the property.

Officers received a report of battery after a female student was hit with a cup of ice at 9:28 p.m. April 24 at 1417 W. Barker Ave.

The female student was in a group of four other female students when a vehicle approached them and then left. The vehicle came back again, and a person in the vehicle threw a cup filled with ice at the group of students. The female student hit by the cup filled with ice was transported to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center.

The police searched for the vehicle, but it was not found.

Officers were dispatched after receiving a report of an intoxicated underage male student at 1:20 a.m. April 23 at the 900 Block of Elmwood Ave.

The student was reported to be walking home intoxicated when another male student drove by. The student offered the male a ride home when the intoxicated student vomited in the other student’s car.

Police were then called, and the student was transported to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center.

The Peoria County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched when a highly intoxicated male student was knocking on doors at 2:27 a.m. April 20 at 1016 N. Edgehill Court.

The student was found by PCSD, and when he was asked where he lived, the male was uncooperative and provided different street addresses to PCSD.

The student was transported OSF Saint Francis Medical Center.