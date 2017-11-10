Police Reports: 2017-11-10

A male nonstudent was reported for making racist and inappropriate comments in a church service at 7:10 p.m. Nov. 6 on the 1300 block of West Main Street.

Bradley University Police Department, BUPD, officers were dispatched to the location when one of the church members explained that the male disrupted the service. The member said the male came into the church, sat in the front row of pews and made racial remarks to the African American pastor. The male then made inappropriate comments to the females in attendance.

The member confronted the male and said he could smell alcohol on the male’s breath. Two members then escorted the male out. The member said he had never seen the male at the church before.

Officers were unable to locate the male.

A female student reported a male nonstudent confronting her and making sexual comments toward her and other female students at 10 p.m. Nov. 6 at the intersection of Western Avenue and West Moss Avenue.

The male confronted the female student, and she later reported that he was wearing a dress. She said he also approached two other female students, but she could not hear what they were discussing.

Officers then located the male on Western Avenue, and when asked, he denied making the comments.

The male was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.

Officers responded to an underage female student vomiting at 1:14 a.m. Nov. 5 at Geisert Hall.

Police originally found the student unconscious, but then the female regained consciousness. She then proceeded to vomit, and when asked how much she had to drink, she said she had taken an unknown number of shots of alcohol.

The student was transported to UnityPoint Health Methodist.

A female student’s wallet was found, and police discovered a fake ID in the wallet at 1:30 a.m. Nov. 1 at 1308 W. Bradley Ave.

A custodian found the wallet in Michel Student Center and turned it in to the police. Police then found the fake ID in the wallet. The police then contacted the student to pick up her wallet.

When the student came, police questioned her about the fake ID, and she admitted that she ordered the fake ID online but had not used it.

Officers confiscated the fake ID.