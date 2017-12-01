Police Reports: 2017-12-01

A female student reported a male nonstudent of stalking to police at 5:47 p.m. Nov. 20 at the 1200 block of W. Main Street.

The student said the male contacted one of her female friends and tried to solicit sexual acts from the female. She said the male tried to contact her at a former college as well.

The student also said she saw the male at a mall in a different town and noticed he was following her.

The student said she has not encountered the male in Peoria, and no charges were pressed.

Two juveniles jumped out of a car and fled after they were told to stop by an officer at 11:14 p.m. Nov. 26 at the 1400 block of W. Fredonia Avenue.

The officer saw the juveniles driving the wrong way and tried to stop the car to talk to them, but the driver backed it up and hit two cars as it reversed.

The juveniles then left the car while it was still in drive, and the car rolled forward and hit the officer’s squad car. The juveniles tried to flee the scene, and officers located them in the bushes near Olin Hall.

The juveniles were taken into custody by Bradley University Police Department and were released to their guardians.

A male student and a female student were seen play-fighting by an officer at 2:38 a.m. Nov. 18 at the 1100 block of N. Glenwood Avenue.

A faculty member saw the students play-fighting and thought they were actually fighting, so they reported it to BUPD.

While the students were play-fighting, the male student accidentally fell and hit his head, which gave him a cut to his forehead above his eye.

The two students said they had been drinking and called another student to take the male to the hospital.

A female student fell off of her dorm ladder at 11:05 p.m. Nov. 27 at Harper Hall.

When police arrived at her dorm, the student explained she fell when she was attempting to climb down from her bed. The student said she was nauseous after the fall, so officers called an ambulance. Once the ambulance arrived, the student was allowed to sign a refusal to transport form.

Later, the student said she was feeling dizzy from the fall, and an ambulance was called. The student was transported to UnityPoint Health Methodist.