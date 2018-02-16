Police Reports 2018-02-16

A male student was found injured after a welfare check was performed at 2:50 p.m. Feb. 8 at 828 N. Underhill St. Officers arrived at the student’s residence and found him alert and conscious. The male said the last day he could recall was four days prior when he consumed a normal dose of allergy medicine and drank alcohol on the same day. The male then passed out on the floor after taking the medicine and was lying on his arm. When officers examined him, his arm was swollen and his fingers were black and blue. The student also had abrasions and wounds that resembled burn marks. The male was transported to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center for treatment.

Officers were dispatched to the McDonald’s on W. Main Street when a female student reported a male nonstudent interacting inappropriately with juveniles at 5:15 p.m. Feb. 9. The female student said the male nonstudent was asking a group of male juveniles for drugs and was calling them “gangbangers.” Officers located the nonstudent on the scene and noticed that he was extremely intoxicated. The officers asked the nonstudent if he was making comments toward the juveniles, and the male admitted to it. The officers discovered the male had a warrant, and when they were going to arrest the nonstudent, he vomited. The male was transported to Unity Point Health Methodist for treatment and then was arrested and taken to the Peoria County Jail.

A female nonstudent reported a female student suspicion of having a nonstudent live in the dorms with her at 2:15 a.m. Feb. 13 at 912 Elmwood Ave. The female nonstudent said she believed the female student was allowing her girlfriend, another female nonstudent, to live in her dorm with her. The nonstudent also said she believed the student was smoking cannabis and was worried that it would get her expelled from Bradley.

The case is currently under investigation.

Student security located a female student passed out in a bathroom stall in University Hall at 12:25 a.m. Feb. 10. The underage student had been drinking earlier and was heavily intoxicated. The student security called an ambulance for the student. The student was transported to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center.

A fake ID was found and turned in to BUPD at 2:20 a.m. Feb. 10 at 1307 W. Bradley Ave. Student Security found the fake ID in University Hall, and BUPD determined it was fake. Officers located the female student from the information on the ID and questioned her. The student admitted to using a fake ID, and the ID was forwarded to the Illinois Secretary of State.

No charges were filed against the student.