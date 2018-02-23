Police Reports: 2018-02-23

A female faculty member received a threatening phone call at 11:30 p.m. Feb. 19 at her home in Metamora.

The faculty member answered the call from an unknown male at her off-campus residence. Initially, the call was a brief conversation between the two. Then the male made a derogatory comment toward the female. The faculty member hung up immediately after the comment was made.

No suspects have been identified.

An underage female student tripped and hit her head on the door into University Hall at 2:29 a.m. Feb. 16.

Officers were dispatched to the location and asked what happened to the student. She said she was walking into the building when she fell and hit her head on the center beam of the door. The officers asked if she consumed any alcohol earlier, and the student said she was drinking at an off-campus location.

An ambulance was called for the female, but she was allowed to sign a refusal to be transported to the hospital.

A nonstudent Uber driver reported having problems with his nonstudent customers at 12:37 a.m. Feb. 15 at the 1400 block of W. Barker Avenue.

The driver picked up the three nonstudent males from a bar to take them to W. Barker Avenue. While in the car, one of the males made offensive comments to the driver. Once they arrived, the nonstudents left the car and started throwing snowballs at it.

The Uber driver was starting to get out of his car when the males threatened to physically harm the driver, then they left. But, officers were later able to locate the nonstudents and gathered them and the driver together.

The nonstudent males apologized to the driver for their actions.

A male student was reported making offensive comments and showing alarming pictures to other students at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 15 at 1511 W. Bradley Ave.

Three other students reported the same male approached them. They said he was making comments about a Bradley professor as well as making offensive racial comments.

The situation is currently under investigation by the BUPD.