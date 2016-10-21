Police Reports: 2016-10-21

A female student was arrested at 12:17 p.m. Oct. 14 on the 1500 block of W. Main Street after filing a false police report.

The student told officers she discovered her car had been vandalized on Fredonia Avenue after she came home from the library. An officer took her report and investigated the claim. When the officer followed up with her the following day, the student changed her story and said the damage happened on a different street. She continued to change her story multiple times until she said she hit something with her car but could not remember what it was.

The student was arrested and charged with filing a false police report and obstruction of justice.

An officer witnessed an unaffiliated juvenile trying to break into a car at 8:44 p.m. Oct. 16 on the 600 block of N. Duryea Avenue. An officer asked the juvenile if he had been in the van. The juvenile said he had.

The officer noticed the glove compartment was open and items had been taken out of it.

The juvenile was brought back to the BUPD, and his father was contacted. When the father arrived to pick the juvenile up, police realized there was a warrant for a failure to appear for a DUI out on the father.

The father was arrested and the juvenile’s uncle was contacted. The juvenile was charged with burglary from a motor vehicle and obstructing identification.

Officers received a report that a female student had been chased by an unknown male with a gun at 10 p.m. Oct. 16 on the 1500 block of W. Main Street.

The student called her friends, who then notified the police. No suspect has been identified.

Dorm hall staff reported finding drug and alcohol paraphernalia during a drug search at 1:17 a.m. Oct. 15 on the 900 block of N. Duryea Avenue.

Officers were dispatched to the location to pick up the items and determined the students in the room had been smoking cannabis.

The students were not charged.

An unaffiliated person reported a phone had been stolen from their mini van at 9:59 a.m. Oct. 16 on the 1300 block of Barker Avenue.

The owner of the phone reported the phone was stolen out of the mini van.

The phone has not been recovered and there are no suspects.