Men’s golf finishes seventh in MVC

The Bradley men’s golf team finished up their season on Tuesday in the Missouri Valley Conference Championship Tournament. Things didn’t go as well as anticipated for the Braves as they only finished 7th in the tournament.

Despite the underwhelming team performance, sophomores Drake Bushong and Branden Mounce, finished 14th and 20th respectively. Bushong capped off his extraordinary season with a Bradley record: 34th round below 80 strokes.

“Drake had a really solid year,” head coach Jeff Roche said. “He was one of our key guys all year. He just carried over from a great freshman year last year into this sophomore year.”

Both Brue and Bushong impressed on the links this season. Both players took home All-Conference awards, with Brue capturing the “Newcomer of the Year” award. Roche expects Brue and Bushong to take on bigger leadership roles next season.

“They allow us to have a really solid number one and number two player that the rest of the team counts on every week,” Roche explained, “Those guys are going to keep pushing the rest of our guys to be better when we get back in the fall.”

While the Braves weren’t able to perform up to their standards in the MVC Championship Tournament, the team is looking forward to next season. The Braves return all but one player: senior Bobby Jacobs. Roche is looking to see his team growing and maturing together in the coming year.

“Were excited…We knew that we had this year and next year with the same group,” Roche said. “With losing Bobby Jacobs, who’s been a great leader for us and adding a new person next year, we still have a great nucleus of players.”

Next season the Braves will look to grow from their experiences and come back next season with both a vengeance and one goal on their mind – winning the MVC Championship Tournament.