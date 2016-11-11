One-on-One: Who is the NFL’s MVP so far?

Tom Brady

by Alex Kryah

It goes against almost everything I believe in to give a league MVP award to the best player on the best team. But in this case, Tom Brady makes New England the best team in the NFL, and his absence early on this year shows why he is the undisputed league MVP.

Josh will tell you that Matt Ryan is the league’s MVP. Sure, Ryan is putting up astronomical numbers, but numbers don’t tell the whole story. New England wasn’t very good without Brady. They squeaked out of the first four games 3-1 only because of their baby skin-soft opponents. Since Brady’s return, the Patriots have won by more than 10 in each of their victories.

Brady’s numbers are phenomenal. He leads the league in completion percentage, touchdown percentage, yards per attempt and most importantly, quarterback rating. By definition, he’s being rated as the best quarterback in the league. Sorry, Josh, Brady is more important and playing better.

My adversary is wrong in thinking Ryan is better simply because of passing yards and touchdowns; Brady had a late start, so he can’t compete with Ryan there. However, it’s clear that New England is a better team with the best player in the league at the helm.

At 6-1, the Patriots are the best team in the league, and it’s all thanks to the league MVP Tom Brady.

Matt Ryan

by Josh Nelson

Have you seen the numbers Matt Ryan has posted this season? I know he’s not necessarily a household name like Tom Brady, but he’s putting up better stats than any other quarterback this season.

Ryan is currently leading the NFL in yards with 2,980, while completing 69.6% of his passes. He has 23 touchdowns and has only thrown four interceptions. He’s been the leader of an offense that is leading, if not a close second in nearly every offensive category.

The big factor that gives Ryan a leg up for MVP has to be the defense that he’s playing with. The Falcons have a bottom-five defense in the league. They are currently giving up 381.1 yards per game (seventh worst in the NFL) and are also allowing 28.8 points per game (fifth worst). Yet, somehow Atlanta finds themselves 6-3 and controling first place in the NFC South.

Every time that Ryan takes the field, he has to be nearly perfect to win the game with the defense that the Falcons have. To this point, he’s been the best quarterback in the league and deserves to be the MVP.

Alex is going to tell you Tom Brady deserves it because he’s the best player on the best team. But why should Brady get any type of reward when he was suspended earlier this year for breaking the rules? Apparently Alex supports a cheater, so I wouldn’t listen to him.