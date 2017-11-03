Schlueter shoots and scores

Not only is the town of Ulm, Germany the hometown of Noble-Prize winning physicist Albert Einstein, but it is also the hometown of Bradley womens basketball guard Anneke Schlueter.

Raised in Ulm, Schlueter is the only foreign player on the team, but she said transitioning her play to the United States has not been a problem for her.

The style of play is not a lot different, Schlueter said. The biggest difference was when I played in Germany, I was playing on a team with girls four or five years older than me. When I came to Bradley, I was not the little girl on the team anymore.

Off the court, Schlueter said adjusting to the culture of the United States was much tougher.

The language was a big difference, Schlueter said. I didnt speak for about two months.

Despite both of her parents playing basketball professionally, Schlueter said growing up there was no pressure to play basketball.

I played field hockey first, Schlueter said. My parents said we could play whatever sports we wanted as long as we played for one year. After my brother started playing basketball, I decided to, as well.

Schlueter said she and all her siblings decided to play basketball; her older brother Kai played professionally in Germany for a few years, and her twin brother Lars is currently playing for University of Calgary.

Last season, Schlueter was second on the team in scoring, averaging 10.5 points per game. She also shot 32 percent from long range and over 83 percent from the free throw line making her one of the best shooters in the Missouri Valley Conference. Even with those stats, Schlueter said she still thinks she can improve individually.

I want to play better defense, Schlueter said. I want to continue to shoot well but drive to the basket better.

Schlueter said she is a fan of German NBA star Dirk Nowitzki but does not model her game after any player in particular.

I watch NBA, but I do not think I can compare myself to any of them because they are crazy good, Schlueter said. I like to watch EuroLeague because it is a little bit of a lower level.

Schlueter spent two years under head coach Michael Brooks and is now going into her second season with Andrea Gorski, leading the Braves. Schlueter said it was difficult for players who played under both coaches to make the adjustment last year.

It is hard because you learn a style of play and then have to learn a different one, Schlueter said. We had to learn a completely different offense and defense.

However, Schlueter said is hopeful that the team will do better in their second year in their new system after a seventh-place finish in the MVC last year.

I think we can play with the top four of the conference, Schlueter said.

According to Schlueter, the reason for the teams success, their cohesiveness, is also her favorite part of being on the team.

The team gets along really well, Schlueter said. We do not really have little groups, we are all one big group.

In addition to enjoying her time with her team, Schlueter said she has enjoyed her time at Bradley in the classroom as well. She said she likes how helpful her teachers are.

As an international studies major, Schlueter said she has big dreams for her future after graduation by travelling and working for the United Nations.

Schlueter has already put up excellent numbers, but said she will look to improve on her first three seasons with the Braves in her final season.