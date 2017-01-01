2017 Grammys takeaway

On Feb. 12, the 59th Grammy Awards were held in Los Angeles. With a plethora of music superstars in attendance, this year’s Grammys had some big and genuinely surprising moments.

The host of the night, James Corden, had a really rough time getting on the stage. The stage lift stopped halfway (oops) and Corden fell off stage (ouch), rolling down the stairs (oh no!). Even though it was a pre-staged performance, and I was laughing, I couldn’t help but feel worried about him.

The Weeknd and Daft Punk performed their single “I Feel It Coming.” Bruno Mars showed his funky dance moves while performing “That’s What I Like.” One of the big winners of the night, Chance the Rapper, brought home three Grammy awards: Best New Artist, Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Album. With three Grammy nominations, Twenty One Pilots claimed its very first trophy while the band members were in their underwear.

After the recent Super Bowl halftime show, Lady Gaga showed her love for heavy metal by performing “Moth into Flame” with Metallica. After the show, Gaga posted on her Instagram, “One of the best times I’ve ever had on stage ever,” with a picture of her crowd surfing during the performance.

Another big name of the night was her Lemonade highness, Queen Beyoncé. Introduced by her mother, Beyoncé gave a fantastic, show-stopping performance celebrating motherhood with her beautiful golden crown and dress. Later in her acceptance speech for Best Urban Contemporary Album Award, she celebrated pride for kids of all races.

It’s impossible to talk about Beyoncé without mentioning Adele. As the biggest winner of the night, Adele collected five Grammy awards.

The Grammys had a big stage, and even though she’d done it before, Adele was still a little shaky during her performance of “Fast Love,” which paid tribute to late musical legend George Michael who passed away December 2016. Her singing was noticeably off from the beginning, but Adele quickly stopped performing, apologized for her mistake and restarted the song, totally nailing it the second time.

Later in the ceremony, Adele beat Beyoncé’s “Lemonade” album and won the Album of the Year category with her latest album “25,” as well as both Song of the Year and Record of the Year with “Hello.” In Adele’s acceptance speech, she honored Beyoncé for her album, “Lemonade.”

“The Lemonade album [was] so monumental and so well thought out and so beautiful … we all got to see another side of you, [Beyoncé], that you don’t always let us see,” she said.

After the ceremony, Adele broke her trophy in two and gave one half to Beyoncé. No one knows if Adele did this by accident or if she really wanted to share this honor with Beyoncé. However, she was given a new trophy right after she got off the stage and showed her five one-piece trophies during later interview.

Missed these moments? Not a big deal – you can recapture the whole event on CBS website.