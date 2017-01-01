2017 Oscar Nominations

Remember last year’s Academy Awards? If you don’t, here’s a refresher: there was a fairly evident lack of diversity on the list of nominated movies and actors, prompting the hashtag #OscarsSoWhite.

I’m happy to say it doesn’t seem to be the case this year; nominees for 2017’s Academy Awards are some of the most diverse we’ve had in a while, including a number of films that cast actors of a variety of races and ethnicities.

That being said, here are some of my favorite picks from the diverse group of nominees:

BEST PICTURE

I have nothing but great things to say about “Moonlight,” and I’m happy to see it nominated for this award. Directed by Barry Jenkins, “Moonlight” is a contemporary African-American film about friendship, family and personal identity. I loved seeing a positive representation of African-American males in a family-oriented nature on the big screen.

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Since he acted in the Broadway version of “Fences,” I had high hopes for Denzel Washington’s role in the film adaptation, and he did not disappoint. Being one of my favorite African-American actors, I was really happy to see him get this nomination.

Andrew Garfield’s role in the World War II film “Hacksaw Ridge” was also worthy of the award. I’m used to thinking of him as Peter Parker in “The Amazing Spiderman” films, I liked seeing him take a more serious role as a World-War II soldier saving the lives of others without the use of a weapon; It was really powerful to see on-screen.

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Natalie Portman’s title role as Jacqueline Kennedy in “Jackie” definitely earns my vote here. Portman did an excellent job as the widow of the late John F. Kennedy, specifically displaying the psychological effects she endured following his assassination.

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

My pick for Supporting Actor is Mahersala Ali for his role in “Moonlight,” hands down. You may recognize Ali from his role as Cottonmouth from the Netflix series “Luke Cage” – an unrelated plug – but his appearance in the show definitely made me interested in seeing him on the big screen. I praise Ali for his excellent execution as a supportive surrogate father to the main character in the film, actively helping to nullify the negative stereotype regarding fathers in the African-American community.

ACTRESS IN A SUPPROTING ROLE

I have two picks for this one: Octavia Spencer for her role as Dorothy Vaughan in “Hidden Figures” and Viola Davis for her portrayal as Rose Maxson in “Fences.” Two amazing African-American actresses in two crucial roles for their individual films, both Spencer and Davis only enhance their role-model status for young children of color.

COSTUME DESIGN

The film “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” taking place in the “Harry Potter” universe, gets my vote for this category. The costumes of the film effectively captured the essence of 1920’s New York City, and the get-up of main character Newt Scamander (played by Eddie Redmayne) matched his bashful personality.

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)

The song “How Far I’ll Go” from the Disney film “Moana” is the clear winner here. I loved the message being portrayed, and it’s one of the few Disney songs I don’t mind being stuck in my head (I can’t say the same for “Let It Go”). At the very least, the song is catchy; I may or may not have added it to my favorites list on Spotify.

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

I’ve saved my favorite category for last (I’m a sucker for animated movies). My first pick here is “Kubo and the Two Strings” followed closely by “Zootopia.” The animation and correct display of ancient Japanese culture in “Kubo” was just amazing to me, and the message about stereotypes and pre-conceived notions regarding others of a different species portrayed in “Zootopia” was very important (which can easily be applied to people of different races, ethnicities, genders or sexualities).

An honorable mention here is for “Moana;” it gives me a good feeling in the way only a Disney movie can, and I liked the display of Hawaiian culture.

The Academy Awards will air live at 6 p.m. Feb. 26 on ABC. Get excited, because I am.