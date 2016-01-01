A great big magical world

Magic: it’s the thing that puts a spark in every child’s eye and allows the world to believe in something more. Thankfully, Hollywood continues to improve its ability to bring that magic to life.

Recently, “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” and “Dr. Strange” were released to theaters. Both movies are centered around magic, but they take drastically different approaches to the subject.

“Dr. Strange,” a superhero film about a surgeon turned sorcerer, has the stronger visuals of the two movies. The aspect of magic takes the world we live in and reshapes that reality entirely; Spell-casters can take the entire city of New York and completely bend, twist and reshape it at will. A simple wave of the arms creates a bright orange and red portal that will take you to any corner of the globe you can imagine.

Those with magical prowess aren’t just limited to this world. A multiverse of creatures and beings that we can’t even imagine awaits those brave enough to venture there. From demons to gods to everything in-between, nothing is too far-fetched.

“Fantastic Beasts” takes viewers into an entirely different direction. It’s like a mystical version of the Discovery Channel for magical creatures. Newt Scamander, the main character, is the Steve Irwin of magical creatures. He knows all the ins and outs of magical animal behavior, whether that’s the bizarre and goofy mating dance of Erumpent or knowing how to locate and trap the mischievous Niffler.

These films give life to a magical world that previously was concerned with nothing but Wizardry school, government and world-ending dark wizards. A living, breathing world of animals just living their lives is the essence of child wonder.

Whether it’s bending reality or adding color to a drab world, magic will always resurrect the kid in someone. The magic that’s been residing in people’s heads is finally taking shape on screen, and it’s just as strange and fantastic as we all imagined.