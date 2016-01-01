Bad Skittles. Bad Posts. Good Humor.

The apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree. If you think Trump is an insensitive dummy, we’d like to cordially introduce you to his son.

Last week, the Republican presidential candidate’s son, Donald Trump Jr., decided to post on Twitter about Syrian refugees and candy. The post contained an image of a bowl of Skittles with text, “If I had a bowl of skittles and I told you just three would kill you. Would you take a handful?”

Unfortunately for Trump Jr., the post did not receive the reaction he may have been expecting. According to The Huffington Post, more than 150,000 people tweeted about the topic, creating satirical and humorous replies to the post. It’s as if a competition was formed to see who could make the funniest response.

The more popular posts commented on how candy and refugees make a poor analogy. Others took the long road and used the post to reflect on Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

“Skittles are candy. Refugees are people,” a representative from the Wrigley Company, which produces Skittles, said. “We don’t feel it’s an appropriate analogy. We will respectfully refrain from further commentary as anything we say could be misinterpreted as marketing.”

This isn’t the first time Trump Jr. has been ridiculed for his posts. September has been a month full of satire against Trump and his family. In the beginning of the month, Trump Jr., along with his brother and sister, were compared to characters from movies such as “Children of the Corn” and “Psycho.”

In the Modern Age, media has assumed the role of many things, one of the most recognizable roles being exchanging humor and satire. Thanks to the First Amendment, people can easily take something serious and turn it into ridicule or humor.

However, there are more ways to convey satirical messages than just ridiculing posts. A popular method is done when skilled users choose to utilize Photoshop to recreate situations (and create humor in the process).

What I respect from most of the users who decided to reply to Donald Trump Jr.’s post is they, for the most part, avoided attacking him personally. Instead of targeting him directly for his beliefs, users dismantled his argument as a whole. Users need to understand that there is a thin line between creating satire and cyberbullying.

What’s the moral of the story? Think before you post.

Hopefully you don’t follow in Trump Jr.’s footsteps in posting before thinking, or in Trump’s case, debating before preparing. That, and don’t compare candy to refugees, because we all know that’s just in bad taste.

Pro-Trump and anti-Trump messages aside, I only hope to stress the dangers of posting on the Internet. There’s always going to be people who hate, people who disagree and people who know how to use Photoshop.