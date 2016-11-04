Black Mirror’ uses fantasy to reflect reality

A Netflix original television series much scarier than any Halloween horror film is now streaming its third season. It may not feature the typical tropes of horror, such as jump scares, paranormal occurrences and gore, but what it does provide is a deep, inner psychological fear.

No film or series can make you as uneasy and disorientated as “Black Mirror.”

Released in 2011, the British television show, originally produced on BBC, is most commonly referred to as a modern-day “Twilight Zone.” With an anthology type style, “Black Mirror” presents a different cast, setting and scenario every episode, but all of the episodes are equally compelling.

The first season only contains three 45-minute episodes, but it’s more than enough to get you hooked. There’s plenty of shock value, but not in an unrealistic way. It strikes a chord as a real reflection of our culture ­– one where technology has a distorting effect on our lives. The trio of intrigue, reliability and mixed emotions seals the deal.

“Black Mirror” does what any great television show should; it immerses the audience into a world and then leaves them reeling for days after. It poses questions and depicts interpretive situations. It tackles modern day issues in an entertaining manner, amplifying the immediacy of the problem.

The themes of the first season include a worst case scenario example of hacking, the harmful nature of constant media exposure and a nightmarish world where a chip implanted in your head gives you the ability to record, rewind and re-watch every waking moment of your life.

All of the episodes managed to drive home a major takeaway in very different ways. Episode one escalates an unusual plot through a natural set of events in order to increase the likelihood of such an incident. Episode two allows the viewer to directly put themselves in the shoes of the main character. The incessant scenes of a mundane lifestyle push our patience to the breaking point, in sync with the character’s feelings. Episode three exemplifies a next level visual of an unhealthy, possessive relationship, which is something most individuals have some level of personal experience with.

All the portrayals work so well because they hit the major constituents of a compelling narrative. The societal shift demonstrated by the actors is so convincing. Its plausibility is sure to give anyone the chills. The cinematography is genius and the screenplay is character-driven, rather than focusing on the setting or situation.

It’s difficult to comprehend all of what “Black Mirror” encompasses after one watch. A level of scrutiny is required to pick up on all of the subtle nuances and satirical elements. It is the perfect show for deep thinkers and “what if” fanatics, with each episode introducing a new slew of mind-boggling questions for fans to fixate on.

The title of the series itself is diabolically brilliant. A “black mirror” refers to a screen when turned off. If the mere reference to technology isn’t creative enough for you, think of it on a deeper level. Even when your TV, smartphone, laptop or tablet is turned off, it reflects a puzzled world that no longer knows how to function without such items.

“Black Mirror” serves as a reflection to your own life – one that will forever be controlled by the demands of a technologically driven society.