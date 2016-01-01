Clever parking saves enthusiast’s car

Hurricane Matthew wreaked havoc in the last week or so, hitting the Caribbean islands and eastern United States pretty hard. For most people, that means barricading themselves inside until the storm passes, hoping the rest of their home’s possessions don’t suffer too much damage (and unfortunately for some, the damage was severe). However, one Florida resident took this advice to the extreme.

Randy Jalil’s prized possession is his BMW E30 M3, a well-known and respected car in the enthusiast community. Not wanting to leave his car in the storm, Jalil’s quick thinking led him to parking his car in his living room.

Yes, you read that right: “Car enthusiast parks car in living room to prevent storm damage.” Makes for an interesting headline, right?

Your first thought might be something like, “Do you not have a garage?” He does, but the garage already held two other cars. The next might be along the lines of, “How?” Jalil’s home happens to have double doors that provide just enough space for his car to fit through. Now that that’s been explained, you can relax a bit.

Knowing this was a bit of an unorthodox idea, Jalil had a bit of fun with it as the storm passed. On his Instagram account, @jalilsup, there are a few pictures of him staring lovingly at his car as he eats breakfast (while the car was “sipping” motor oil) and of the two having a sleepover.

After the storm passed, the car was driven back out onto the street, and Jalil’s living room was surely less crowded.

To some people, this whole thing might be crazy. But this right here? This is true love to me.