DAMN., Kendrick

If you missed those “good kid, m.A.A.d city” K-Dot vibes, then you’re in for a treat with Kendrick Lamar’s fourth studio album, “DAMN.” And if you didn’t think he could get any better, you will be pleasantly surprised.

Released on April 14, DAMN. has a fantastic mixture of tracks, from slow and soft with LOVE. to hyped-up, fast and fluid with tracks like HUMBLE. (which has already reached the number one spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 list, BTW). With his only features being Rihanna, U2 and Zacari, listeners get to revel in some long-awaited, story-telling rhymes from the rap genius.

Even the cover art for the album is intense: with Kendrick’s raw, death-like stare at the camera, that will leave you thinking, “…DAMN.” The overall style of the album is an artistic masterpiece: a straightforward, urgent vibe that makes the listener want to keep their caps-lock on, too.

Pitchfork, an online new music review magazine, has given DAMN. a 9.2 out of 10. To provide some context, they recently rated Drake’s “More Life” album with a meager 7.8. Metacritic has also given the album a 96 out of 100, based on 29 reviews from music critics.

With topics ranging from police brutality to verbal abuse to just wanting to be loved, this album is intimate, personal and real. As always, Kendrick’s deep lyrics are backed by some amazingly catchy beats that will make you forget for a second that he’s talking about some real struggles. He truly opens up to his audience while simultaneously making you want to drive around blasting this album on repeat with the bass up all the way.

All I have left to say is:

GO. BUY. THIS. ALBUM., LISTEN. ON. SPOTIFY. and SUPPORT. THIS. GENIUS.