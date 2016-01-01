FEELINGMYSELF

Normally I’m a pretty secure girl. The majority of the time I feel OK looking into the mirror … that is, until one night every year.

One night that encourages me to reevaluate my gym routine and dietary habits. One night where less is more, and headliners Lady Gaga, The Weeknd and Bruno Mars will hardly be the center of attention for the evening.

It’s the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

This year, the show was filmed Nov. 9 and 10 in Paris and will debut worldwide on Dec. 5.

These are no ordinary girls, handpicked by the elite to walk down the crystal staircase and catwalk. According to Headlines & Global News, “In order to be considered for the VS Fashion Show, a model must be at least 18-years-old, and their ideal height is 5’9″ with the measurements of 34-24-34.”

Following the meeting of over 500 potential models, John Pfeiffer narrowed it down to 52. After the vigorous process of selecting “the chosen ones,” Victoria’s Secret casting directors throw a little “the inside is what matters” message to the majority of girls out there that carry out a look I like to call “realistic chic”.

The chosen girls are beautiful and can be fine role models if they are maintaining their physique in a healthy way. But when you have supermodels like Adriana Lima, who consumes no solid food for nine days and drinks no water for 12 hours before the annual lingerie fashion show, this does not convey a positive message to young girls.

Skinny models have been featured in the show since its debut in 1995, however, other lingerie companies are choosing to go in a different direction.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition featured a “plus-size” model for the first time on the cover of its latest issue. Size-14 model Ashley Graham said she never imagined being on the cover of a magazine, which is absurd, because she is actually the size of the average American girl.

Additionally, American Eagle’s sister store Aerie came out with a campaign that focuses on catering to every body type. Aerie Real focuses on lingerie in sizes AA to DDD and XXS to XXL because they are committed to making all girls feel good about themselves, inside and out. They also began featuring un-retouched models in their latest collection of bras, undies and apparel.

Society needs more of this kind of natural advertising and the Victoria’s Secret fashion show exhibits the opposite of “natural.” According to Cosmopolitan magazine, last year “there were 32 makeup artists, 32 hairstylists and six manicurists on hand. They went through 60 Beachwaver hair tools and 40 cans of hairspray to help all 47 women get runway-ready.”

Size-zero model Kate Moss once said, “Nothing tastes as good as skinny feels.” Actress and role model Jennifer Lawrence countered the quote at the 2011 Oscars by saying, “I can think of a lot of things that taste better than skinny feels – potatoes, bread, a Philly cheesesteak and fries.” Amen, J.Law. Amen.

Victoria’s Secret models don’t achieve their looks in healthy ways, and if you find yourself comparing while watching the show, just remember: Model Kate Upton, who once held the title “sexiest woman alive,” was turned away from modeling for the show.