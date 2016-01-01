Horror-scopes

Halloween brings out the worst in people – specifically, the most negative characteristics of their zodiac signs. Flaws can turn into downfalls this spooky season, so be warned:

Aries (March 21- April 19) Aries are known for their hotheadedness. Don’t frighten others with your temper this weekend. If you aren’t careful, your impulsive ways will land you in a cauldron full of trouble.

Taurus (April 20- May 20) Your tendency to self-indulge may land you with an upset stomach on Halloween. Whether it’s from too much candy or alcohol, know your limits and show restraint.

Gemini (May 21- June 20) Although Gemini love to be cunning, there’s no outsmarting the spirits. You’re likely a disbeliever, but don’t poke fun at these supernatural entities. Only communicate honestly, otherwise expect a grim outcome.

Cancer (June 21- July 22) Watch out for demons this Halloween. The spirits sense over-emotional humans, like Cancers, from a mile away. Wouldn’t want to risk becoming a corpse, now, would you?

Leo (July 23- Aug. 22) Pick a modest Halloween costume this year. Your ability to make everything about you is beginning to scare away close friends. Ditch the self-centered act for some pumpkin spice and everything nice.

Virgo (Aug. 23- Sept. 22) The neuroticism common among Virgos will come through stronger than ever this weekend. We promise that cute toddler is not actually Satan’s child, and that mummy is not secretly hiding weapons underneath all of that toilet paper.

Libra (Sept. 23- Oct. 22) It’s common for a Libra to want to please everyone – go to every party, see every friend and participate in every group costume. Instead, focus on yourself this Halloween weekend; only do what makes you happy.

Scorpio (Oct. 23- Nov. 21) You have become accustomed to assuming the role of the mysterious friend, only to manipulate those closest to you. But you can evade evil no more as the tables will turn this Halloween. The spider web of lies you have spun will come crumbling down.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22- Dec. 21) Klutzy folks like you are a liability this weekend. There are sure to be pranks galore, and one of them will result in a few broken bones­ – or worse, put you in a coffin.

Capricorn (Dec. 22- Jan. 19) Nobody likes a showoff. And I know what you’re thinking … This is a bunch of candy corn! Yes, ambition and strong work ethic can be positive attributes, but the neighbors don’t appreciate your decked-out creepy home. And if you want to hand out candy, maybe don’t dress up as the most blood-curdling clown of all time.

Aquarius (Jan. 20- Feb. 18) Don’t let your rebellious attitude take the fun out of everyone else’s mystical and make-believe inclinations on Halloween. Now is not the time to give in to your need for confrontation. If that kid in your class really wants to believe he ate a hearty helping of zombie brains for breakfast, let it be.

Pisces (Feb. 19- March 20) Trick or treat? You always choose trick. You yearn for chaos and will wreck havoc on all those whose paths you cross. Go big or go home.