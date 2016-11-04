Make your voice heard

The election is coming up fast, and if you haven’t cast your vote, you should at least consider it if you can.

The media has been plastered with political propaganda for quite some time now, as it usually is during election time. And even though this year has definitely resembled more of a reality show than an election, it is still important nonetheless. The people we elect into office, presidential or otherwise, are the people that will ultimately be the deciding factors regarding new laws, proposals and international leaders.

With this election in particular, a lot of people don’t believe there’s much of a point in voting – reasons stem from not thinking their vote will count and, in terms of the current presidential election, not believing there are any worthwhile candidates.

Voting for who gets to be in the Oval Office might be the main course, but there are plenty of other positions that politicians are campaigning for. In addition to electing the next president and vice president of the United States, Americans will exercise their right to vote for 434 members of the House of Representatives, 30 members of the U.S. Senate and a number of judges and state representatives.

You might not want to decide between Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump because both are carrying a bit of baggage as the country moves closer to Election Day. But let’s be real: Trumps no politician, and he’s got a bit of a temper. Either way, someone else is going to make this decision … and you might not be happy with the results.