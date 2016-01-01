Male birth control has been tampered with plenty over the years. However, the contraceptive still needs some work and it seems like the latest effort lost most of its locomotion.

Beginning in 2008, 320 male subjects were administered an experimental birth control shot every eight months to test its effects on sperm production (the “unloading the gun rather than getting a bullet-proof vest” analogy sees good use here). While injections stopped in 2012, the results of the experiment have been analyzed and discussed ever since.

Now, it seems like testing for this shot has officially come to an end. Why?

Side effects.

Of the subjects that were given the shot, some of these effects include signs of depression, increased libido, acne and pain near the injection site – some pretty serious side effects, really. With this as the reason behind the termination of this particular drug’s testing, there’s been some backlash. Mostly along the lines of, “Wow, guys are such wimps.”

I have a sister, a girlfriend and a number of close female friends. These side effects aren’t good by any means, but I’m also aware of the side effects experienced by ladies who take birth control … and that’s in addition to the possibility of pregnancy and monthly visits from Mother Nature. We guys aren’t always as strong as we pretend to be, but that’s a whole other matter; Either way, I feel like development on the shot ended way too early, especially with side effects that women deal with regularly.

The shot was overall effective: Out of the 320 subjects in the test, only 20 experienced these side effects and there were four confirmed pregnancies. That being said, why not continue experimenting, then begin new tests on the shot?

The shot seems to work and there are side effects with any drug. I mean, they still sell drugs that list “fatality” as a possible outcome. We live in a world where fast-talking voice actors sneak in a whole bunch of negative side effects on heart disease drugs regularly.

I’m no scientist, but I feel like the testing on this birth control drug could have gone a bit further. I’m sure there will be other similar drugs on the market soon – but not soon enough.