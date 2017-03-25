Ready for the summer internships?

Many of us can’t wait for summer to come. But others (like me) would prefer a little more time to prepare.

The three months of summer break is the perfect opportunity for many things, like taking classes, looking for temporary employment or finding an internship. But why get an internship instead of a summer job?

Although internships don’t necessarily promise a paycheck, they do allow you to take advantage of learning in a professional environment while networking in a field of interest.

It only takes three steps to apply to an internship: locate, investigate and apply. If you have the time and chance to apply, why not do it?

Locate

Online sources can be a great way to find internships that interest you. Websites like internships.com, indeed.com and looksharp.com offer an organized way to search for internship openings in your area and your field. I prefer looksharp.com because the site is organized neatly, making searching and applying a lot easier.

Some opportunities could be limited to specific websites, so look thoroughly. You wouldn’t want to miss out on the perfect position just because you looked in the wrong places.

Investigate

Do your research. When you find a position you are interested in, make sure it fits. Will you be capable of doing the tasks? Is it interesting and/or relevant to what you wish to do?

Do your homework about the company, too. Is it a company worth working for? It makes you stand out, showing your potential employers that you took time to look into the company.

Apply

The application process could be where you might get stuck. It can be scary and overwhelming, but you don’t have to go at it alone.

Being a student (or alumni) at Bradley University means you can get help, specifically from the Smith Career Center. If you haven’t been to the Smith Career Center, I advise you to check it out; there are experienced people who can provide expert advice and assistance. If you need help developing a resume, go talk to the people at the career center so that you can submit the best resume for that internship position.

In the words of Phil Knight, “It is hard enough out there. Get all the help you can.”

Here are a few tips when it comes to being a good intern, or at least more selectable.

DOs

Take initiative.

Stand out. Be noticeable so that your employer will remember you.

Be passionate. Passion is valuable in the workforce, and its crucial to take interested in the work.

Soak it all in because the internship can be as educational as it is fulfilling.

DON’Ts