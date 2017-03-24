Right to repair? Apple says, “Nah, bruh”

Just broke your phone? That sucks. The spider web crack on your screen looks pretty sick, though. If you want to get it fixed, you could take it to a third-party tech shop (much cheaper than the the Apple store).

However, Apple is currently challenging a bill in Nebraska introduced in January 2017 to prevent you from doing just that … and if they win, the only way you can get it repaired is to go to your local Apple store or send it directly to the manufacturer. Get ready for this.

The bill, commonly referred to as the “Right to Repair” bill, allows approved third-party technology repair shops to obtain the proper manuals and tools needed to repair broken phones, tablets, laptops, computers and other gizmos. That means tech shops unaffiliated with Apple and other manufacturers would be able to fix their products, allowing consumers to get their stuff fixed easier — and cheaper.

However, Apple opposes the bill, citing possible breaches in security and safety. If those manuals used to fix phones and other things got into the wrong hands, there could very well be issues with keeping consumer’s information safe. Instead, Apple and other tech giants would rather their consumers just get their phones fixed directly through the manufacturer.

This is a valid argument, but having manufacturers be the only ones that can fix their products could lead to monopolies in the tech-repair industry and inflated prices — which would mean a lot of waiting and frustrated consumers.

Automotive industry manufacturers have been battling similar bills for a few years now. Companies like General Motors would rather consumers just come to their dealers to fix issues with their vehicles, foregoing the need for your local mechanics and preventing enthusiasts from tinkering with their own cars.

Apple has been successful with similar battles before in New York, but luckily for us, huge companies in both the tech and automotive industries have been fighting an uphill battle against these bills. Most people already pay an arm and a leg for the newest iPhone or that shiny new car — having to get them repaired through the manufacturer would just be more of a hassle.