Since You Didn’t Ask: Sitting is the new smoking

As human beings, we can do no right. It seems as if a new study is released almost daily, revealing another part of our existence that is slowly killing us.

Heck, it’s hard to find a food these days that isn’t somehow linked to cancer. News flash! In the mind of health experts, everything causes cancer somehow, but I’m not about to suck all the fun out of today by worrying about the many ways I am killing myself.

I’m sorry if I’m the first to let you know, but we aren’t immortal. We are ALL going to die someday, and I don’t see how living life in a constant state of apprehension and fear is going to delay that fact. Especially when considering that stress does indeed kill you faster.

I am not a role model for healthy living. As a matter of fact, I’m far from it, and I think part of the reason is that I’ve become so bogged down with nonsensical studies that it’s difficult to find a starting point.

That, and the fact that people who have smoked a pack of cigarettes everyday since they were 14 can live to 106, while fitness instructors die of heart attacks at 45.

When I work out or eat right, it’s to make myself feel good, not to prolong death. So needless to say, when my mother told me that sitting is as bad for you as smoking, I lost it.

What a ludicrous statement. Sitting at my desk doing homework is not putting chemical toxins into my body. You want me to stand whenever humanly possible to avoid death? Not a chance. I will not forgo the luxury of sitting to tack on an extra 15 minutes to my lifespan.

“Sitting is more dangerous than smoking, kills more people than HIV and is more treacherous than parachuting. We are sitting ourselves to death,” James Levine, director of the Mayo Clinic-Arizona State University Obesity Solution Initiative, said.

This man was also the mastermind behind the treadmill desk.

Maybe I’m a lazy piece of sh*t, or maybe I’m just tired of health professionals hanging death over my head like some threat. And in the event they are right, I will take an early death over standing in movie theaters.

As heavy as this has been, my hope is rather than depressing you, I have illustrated the impossibility of putting off the inevitable. YOLO, guys and gals.