This week in celebrity news

Chance the Rapper, Derrick Rose donate to Chicago Public Schools

After last week’s disappointing meeting with Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner about the state of the Chicago Public School (CPS) budget, Chance the Rapper donated $1 million to the CPS system.

Growing up attending Chicago Public Schools himself, Chance is very passionate about the quality of education Chicago’s kids receive. His hefty donation shows this passion — he even challenged other Chicago celebrities to donate. Former Chicago Bulls point guard Derrick Rose took up the challenge as well, donating $1 million to CPS After School programs.

Great job to both of them, and hopefully more celebrities will use their platforms for this kind of good.

‘Logan’ — the final step for Wolverine

Wolverine is finally laid to rest in “Logan,” released in theaters last weekend.

Hugh Jackman returns one last time as the lead character, Logan (a.k.a. Wolverine), alongside Professor X. Jackman has portrayed Wolverine for 17 years now, and it appears that this will be his last “X-Men” film … but don’t worry, ‘Logan’ is a fitting end for the hero.

If you’re an “X-Men” fan, you already know what’s coming. Bring some tissues and don’t be afraid to cry on the shoulder of the moviegoer sitting next to you.