Too fast and too furious

Since 2001, the “Fast and Furious” franchise has graced the world with vehicular chaos and a good (but very drawn out) storyline. Arguably the greatest part of the movies was Paul Walker, the actor who portrayed a main character; unfortunately, Walker died in a car crash in 2013, along with close friend Roger Rodas.

Walker died while in the middle of filming “Furious 7,” the latest title in the series; Walker’s brothers, Caleb and Cody, assisted with the rest of the filming of Paul’s scenes using CGI. Walker’s presence in “Furious 7” was evidently lighter than the previous titles in the series, and his character was officially sent off with a heartfelt scene at the end of the movie. I don’t think I’ve ever cried so much over a movie character in my life.

With an eighth title slated to come to theaters in early 2017, the buzz around the new movie is picking up steam amongst fans — though one thing has me a bit worried. There have been a few stories circulating about resurrecting Walker’s character, Brian O’Connor. Caleb and Cody Walker would play the parts, along with strong use of CGI.

This is a bad idea.

While I love the “Fast and Furious” movies, I think it’s time for it to conclude. I feel as though “Furious 7” was a good way to end the franchise, especially the last scene. Walker’s character helped shape the movies, and “Furious 7” felt off just because his presence was so lacking throughout the movie. (I might be a bit biased on that point since Brian O’Connor is my favorite character in the movies, but I digress).

Not only that, but the storyline is getting a bit tired. Each new movie seems to introduce a new antagonist who is either a relative of a previous villain or a completely random individual who didn’t seem to exist before the movie but now threatens everyone’s lives. The franchise is getting stretched pretty thin at this point.

I understand there’s money to be made (and this franchise has made plenty), but without Paul Walker’s character, it’s most fitting to allow the Fast and Furious franchise to end. The movies just won’t feel the same without “The Buster.”