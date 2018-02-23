We’re not ‘ovary-acting,’ ‘Vagina Monologues’ a must see

Bradley’s theater department and a cast of 14 female students are preparing to perform “The Vagina Monologues,” the famous 1996 work by Eve Ensler. The feminist-driven piece has garnered all sorts of acclaim, and its fair share of controversy, as well.

Throughout all the reviews, one thing is agreed: “The Vagina Monologues” is one of the best works to tackle women’s issues with sex, their bodies and what it is truly like to be a woman.

Kellie Morrissey, a junior psychology major, explained why she wanted to be involved in the production.

“We can show people how far the feminist revolution has come,” Morrissey said. “This piece was written over 20 years ago and is still relevant to a woman’s life in 2018.”

The show is not one without controversy or criticism, however, as the content of the play addresses taboo subjects often avoided in societal dialogue. This includes sex work, consensual and non-consensual sexual encounters and sexual pleasures.

Throughout all the positive and negative acclaim, The Vagina Monologues have been identified by the New York Times as “probably the most important piece of political theater in the past decade.”

The otherwise avoided topics in Ensler’s play are what make it so popular in the theater community. It takes a special kind of cast to perform something that can be uncomfortable to those in the audience.

All of these reasons are why the cast feels so strongly about performing the play. Bradley’s campus is no stranger to feminist events, with the ongoing Gender Scholar Lecture series hosting regular events.

The other two directors, mechanical engineering major Allison White and public relations major Kirsten Klima said they hope the students come out to see the play for its eye-opening content.

“We are hoping students will gain a new perspective on the show because when you first hear it, it’s super taboo and in your face,” White and Klima said in a Facebook message. “Our cast of 14 girls is working very hard to create a show environment that will leave the audience with a different outlook on women and their lives.”

For this installment of the annual production, you can find these 14 students performing three times: Feb. 23 and 24 at 7 p.m., and again on Feb. 25 at 2 p.m. in GCC Room 126.

Tickets are $5. The proceeds from all ticket sales will be donated to The Center for Prevention of Abuse.