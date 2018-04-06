“You know you go to Bradley if…”

Once you graduate and eventually leave good ole’ Peoria, your memories of Bradley are going to be accompanied by the little things that make our school unique. We asked students how they know they went to Bradley, and this is what they had to say.

“When you walk outside your house and the air smells like fish,” sophomore nursing major Megan McGee said. (Don’t worry; you get used to it).

“Half of your closet is Bradley gear, and you didn’t pay for any of it,” junior sports communications major Cal Weisman said.

“If they’ve been fixing the Wi-Fi longer than you’ve been attending,” junior finance major Hanna Alexander, said.

“You tailgate for soccer,” senior sports communications major Andrew Vest, said.

“Everyone wears red on Fridays to get free stuff,” senior international business major Imani Evans, said.

“You have more than five outstanding parking tickets,” junior political science major Pierre Paul, said.

“If you’ve been to Bacci’s after 11pm,” junior nursing major Aaron Rapp, said.

These are the things you’ll take with you when you leave this place (hopefully a degree is one of them). At Bradley, by the end of your run you are fully prepared to take your experiences “onward ever onward.”