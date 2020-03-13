A Letter from the Editor in regards to COVID-19

Dear Readers,



As the spreading of the coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to impact many aspects of our lifes, Bradley University has recently made the decision to transition to online classes after one week of extension to the spring break. And obviously, The Scout will also be impacted by this decision.



While most of the students will not be on campus, The Scout is putting a pause on the printed edition for the next four weeks. We plan to resume the print on April 17, when students are back on campus. Meanwhile, it is both my and my fellow student journalists’ commitment to continue to report on the COVID-19 situation and other Bradley-related news, sports, pop culture and entertainment via our digital platforms.



We will continue to publish regularly on our website. We will also use our email newsletter and our Facebook and Twitter as our platforms to keep you updated on the latest news. If you are an Apple user, follow us on Apple News.



During this special time, our team is working on some very exciting online projects, and we need your help.



We want to hear how your life has been impacted by the COVID-19 situation. And we also want to know if you have any questions for Bradley’s administration. The Scout will consolidate all the questions and bring them to the university administration. Please share your thoughts with us.



We appreciate you for reading The Scout and for supporting student journalism.





Sincerely,



Tony Xu

Editor-in-Chief