Actions need to speak louder than words – and gunshots

There is no more “tomorrow it could be Bradley.” It is Bradley, ever since a shot was fired on the third floor of Geisert Hall on Sunday morning.

Though reports clarified it wasn’t the typical American school shooting, the incident still brings up a sore spot: gun regulation.

Gun reform may have been a debate since school shootings escalated across the US, but if Charlie Kirk’s assassination proved anything, it’s that campuses are becoming platforms for not just education – but violence.

The shift is not just a misunderstanding that a carefully trimmed public statement can clear. For students to feel heard, real action must be taken to counteract the growing issue.

While Bradley can’t conjure a fix-it-all solution that will dispel all chances of another gun-related incident, measures still have to be taken. Like seatbelts won’t do much against a crash with a semi truck, people still wear them because they minimize injuries.

We should approach preventative measures with the same mindset.

Some universities, for example Augustana College, require visitors to register with the admin and get a parking pass. Considering that visitors of a Bradley student caused this incident, this would have been a helpful reminder to the guest that this is still a campus, not a shooting range.

In addition to the media response, the immediate reaction from Bradley’s foreWarn system was lacking too. Students received an environmental hazard warning, leaving some confused about whether they should stay put or leave their halls. This aspect of Bradley’s response would also need reinforcement to help students feel safer.

Whether the measures taken are simple guest check-ins or response overhauls, a statement after the fact doesn’t cut it. The incident answered when it would happen, and our response can’t be regret.

Ultimately, Bradley and universities alike can take measures to minimize gun violence on their campuses, but it’s up to our “pro-life” government to enforce stricter gun laws and implement greater change.