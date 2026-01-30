The Bradley Scout

Bradley’s Path2HigherEnrollmentNumbers

On Jan. 20, Bradley formalized an official partnership with Illinois Central College (ICC), establishing a direct pathway from the community college to Bradley’s bachelor’s degree programs.

This initiative, titled Path2BU, is part of a series of efforts Bradley has undertaken to make academics accessible to students, including the J-term offerings announced last semester and the partnership with DePaul University’s College of Law. By adopting an economic approach to funding academic programs that build on what Bradley already offers, the school is on a steady upward trajectory – even as academia is under scrutiny.

The move not only broadens the options for Bradley students but also attracts new ones. Instead of boasting superficial admission numbers, the institution can attract local students to Bradley by offering a cost-effective option close to home.

After all, attracting new students is exactly what Bradley needs right now. When the 2025 fall semester enrollment numbers came in, the university’s fate hinged on the tentative 1,000 new students. Upon reflection, the university’s previous strategies of pulling out-of-state and long-distance students clearly hadn’t worked.

So, they set their sights on central Illinoisans.

With ICC being a popular option for cost-conscious prospective students, Bradley being the next step in their education will attract a steady stream of new students focused on career advancement and the professional world.

The move is a step in the right direction toward bolstering Bradley’s influence and outreach in Peoria and the surrounding cities, but it should not stop there.

The institution could next expand existing scholarships and create new ones to attract local students. Among target groups, high schoolers overwhelmed by the vast array of options outside of the Heart of Illinois would gravitate to Bradley’s stability – as long as the school meets them halfway.