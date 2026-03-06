Bradley’s sports make sure women’s history doesn’t repeat itself

March is Women’s History Month, and there are few better ways to acknowledge history than using it to shape a brighter future.

Bradley showed commitment to this effort early in the month, announcing on March 4 that the university would be expanding competitive athletic opportunities for women with the addition of five new Premier Club Sports. Women’s hockey and flag football are set to come to campus for the 2026-2027 season, with STUNT, women’s soccer and women’s wrestling to follow.

Given that many sports enthusiasts often overlook or even look down on women’s sports, believing it’s not entertaining enough, Bradley’s decision to increase the offerings is not one made for audiences.

They’re expanding women’s access to sports in college. The choice is exactly the kind that needs to be normalized in dedicated months like March. Instead of posting on social media or hanging signs around campus, the university is using its resources to make real changes.

“The expansion of Premier Club Sports for women reflects our belief that athletics are a powerful vehicle for leadership, teamwork, resilience and community,” University President James Shadid said in a press release. “These new programs create additional pathways for students to compete at a high level while strengthening school spirit and campus engagement.”

The realization of opportunities like this show that Bradley has found a leader whose words hold weight. As an alumni and former Bradley baseball player, when Shadid became president, he expressed intentions to improve student athlete life, and this seems to be a step toward that goal.

Shadid also highlighted the skills that athletics helps cultivate. By opening more avenues for women, they not only get to participate in the competitions, but they get to grow as athletes and establish connections as well.

The integration of a wider range of sports on campus could eventually lead to a progression from intramural to the NCAA. This first step is promising, showing hope for career openings for women interested in sports long-term.

As Bradley continues looking to raise enrollment numbers, these Premier Club Sports opportunities become a new attraction for prospective students.

Under the leadership of President Shadid, Bradley is thinking in the right direction this March, by not pouring over women’s pasts and instead allowing them to make history today.