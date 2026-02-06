Don’t slip on the snow, start on the right foot this semester

Coming back from winter break can be difficult for anyone, students and teachers alike. The joys of the holidays have passed, the weather is unbearable and everyone must adjust their routine to a semester that starts abruptly and waits on no one.

On top of that, the new year brings a fresh set of goals and resolutions, right as the workload ramps up. As you’re trying to get in the gym more, eat healthier, sleep better and spend more time with your loved ones, Canvas notifications loom.

Seniors, in particular, experience a healthy dose of senioritis, as graduation seems close yet far away. After years of grinding through this journey we call college, it’s tough to stay motivated and easy to check out with the finish line in view.

Once you add in what’s happening in the world, college students can’t keep up, but are still affected. A failing economy, divided government and fellow citizens being hunted by their own government make it easy to see how students can feel anxious, overwhelmed and burned out over the course of the semester.

That’s why it’s important to get ahead of things this semester. Prioritize your mental and physical health. Stay warm, well-rested and fuel your body as effectively as you can. Plan your semester and set realistic goals to stay on track.

It’s just as important to stay in communication with your loved ones. Be there to listen to them vent and help them make sense of the world we live in.