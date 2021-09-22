Editorial: Bradley receives high rankings from U.S. News for good reason

The U.S. News and World Report has announced its Best Colleges 2022 rankings, and Bradley placed highly in several categories.



The university is tied for the No. 2 spot for Regional Universities in the Midwest with John Carroll University in Ohio. Butler University received the No. 1 ranking in this category.



Bradley is ranked third for Most Innovative Regional Universities in the Midwest. The institution is tied with Alverno University located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Hamline University in St. Paul, Minnesota. Universities listed in this category were listed by the number of nominations from college officials for innovative improvements in areas such as curriculum, faculty, students, campus life, technology and facilities.



It’s no mistake that Bradley is ranked towards the top of this list. It has a nationally recognized interactive media department, which is now developing a possible partnership with the U.S. Airforce. The Turner School of Entrepreneurship and Innovation hosts the Big Idea Competition, which promotes students to work on innovative business ideas.



The new slogan “Built to ‘B’ Beyond” also illustrates the concept of innovation, as does the newest building on campus: the Business and Engineering Convergence Center. The design, technology and name display innovation at every turn.



The Scout commends Bradley for investing in innovation for different departments, programs and facilities on campus.



Additionally, Bradley is ranked 33rd (tie) for the Best Undergraduate Engineering Program at schools where a doctorate program is not offered.



Another regional ranking of note is that Bradley is fifth in Best Value School in the Midwest. This calculation is based on the academic quality according to the 2022 U.S. News Best Colleges ranking and the net cost in 2020-21 for an out-of-state student receiving average need-based financial aid.



Bradley is also tied for ninth in Best Undergraduate Teaching Program Regional Universities in the Midwest. These achievements stress the importance of teaching over research. The university demonstrates this fact by having faculty lead the classes instead of teaching assistants like many large universities.