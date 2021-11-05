Editorial: Students should take advantage of diversity position discussions

Bradley is in the process of hiring a Vice President for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and Chief Diversity Officer, and it is opening up the conversation to students. This is a great opportunity for students to be involved in decisions that affect campus.

There were discussions held with students regarding what qualities they would want to see in the position on Oct. 4.

For the next week, candidates will be on campus to interview for the position and speak to students at a reception. They will discuss their background and open up the floor for questions from the audience. Students can then complete feedback forms for each candidate.

It is great that Bradley is offering students the chance to be involved in the process of finding the right person for the position. Now, it is up to the students to take advantage of this opportunity.

With so many decisions that affect the student body being made behind closed doors, it is refreshing to see students allowed in the room where it happens. Students should take this seriously and provide helpful feedback to ensure that the person hired will create the wanted changes at the university.

With this feedback, the university will have the student insight necessary to make the best decision for Bradley. If this goes well, then the university may involve students in future endeavors, whether that is for other vice president positions or any other significant changes.

This university relies on the students, so it is essential that they are given the opportunity to take action and be involved. It is also important for students to take the initiative to make their voices heard at the administrative level.