Editorial: The police can arrest perpetrators, but we can stop harm

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and Bradley has several different initiatives to bring awareness and honor the survivors of these traumatic experiences. The university police department is taking the lead by wearing teal patches in recognition – a tradition they started in 2017.

But their support goes beyond symbolism.

BUPD will partner with multiple student organizations on campus to raise awareness of local reporting options, support services and counseling. Additionally, the Title IX office, Campus Climate and Culture and Student Activities are hosting a Serve for Survivors pickleball tournament that will raise money for the Center for Prevention of Abuse.

Bradley and the police department’s effort to help students who may be dealing with sexual abuse or have dealt with it in the past is crucial. According to the American Psychological Association, it accounts for the largest share (43 percent) of total on-campus crime in the United States.

Aside from being a constantly prevalent issue in general, it has been hitting close to home.

There have been multiple high school officials and coaches in Peoria who have been accused of sexual misconduct over the past few months.

Despite the continuous slew of sexual harassment cases, Bradley’s biggest contribution to the safety of survivors and vulnerable individuals is their history of holding perpetrators accountable and providing victims resources that ensure they can advocate for themselves, too.

To ensure that fewer people are taken advantage of and more feel safe, the Braves must live up to their name by standing up for their peers, supporting those around them and reporting any incident of sexual misconduct to the proper authorities not just this April, but the whole year.