Editorial: Thumbs up, thumbs down: A semester in review

Thumbs down: Program Prioritization

In late January, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs Walter Zakahi recommended three proposals to eliminate all degree programs in the Department of Physics, the Department of Theatre Arts and three programs in the Department of Family and Consumer Science. The announcement caught both faculty and students off guard. The proposal was met by a student protest, which was regarded by university president Gary Roberts as a “well-orchestrated” and “highly public lobbying campaign,” a description that only undermines a democratic process for students to express their opinion. Moreover, the very process of the program prioritization has run into speed bumps, with voting on the recommendations postponed from February to March because an operational procedure in the Faculty Handbook was not followed. The proposals were sent back after senators questioned the cost-saving effectiveness of the eliminations in the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic. This process faced unnecessary communicative problems that hopefully will not afflict the university heading into an uncertain era of higher education.