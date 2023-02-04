Editorial: Where are your pants?

Would you wear a parka during the summer?

That’s the question being asked by some as Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow yesterday, thus predicting six more weeks of winter. While the esteemed groundhog has only been correct 40 percent of the time in the last 10 years, it’s time to advise that college students should stop wearing shorts during the winter and staying warm shouldn’t be a lost art.

Whether it’s because you’re late to class or because your fit would be ruined by a jacket, the excuses to keep on the shorts and sandals are far from reality and often regretted internally when the first gust of wind smacks each unsuspecting prey.

If you’re worried about being judged, don’t worry too much. If any of your peers are casting a side-eye over your warmth, then the cold must’ve reached their heart already. There’s no shame in admitting that you’re cold.

Additionally, not dressing for the weather can have adverse effects on your health. It’s that time of the year when people frequently get sick. Don’t endanger yourself and others because you want to make an ill-advised fashion statement.

Lastly, if after reading this, you still hold true to the belief that the cold hasn’t been too much of a fret to you, at least bundle up a bit for the sake of not getting ridiculed. When was the last time someone thought that someone wearing shorts in the winter makes you worthy of praise?

Save the shorts, sandals and crop tops for the spring. It’s right around the corner.