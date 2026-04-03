Editorial: Your vote matters

With the 2026-27 Student Body Officer (SBO) elections approaching, Bradley’s student senate hosted its annual debate Wednesday night.

All students were encouraged to listen as candidates responded to questions, providing insight into their positions.

Many members of the student body may feel untouched by the senate. When words speak louder than actions, it’s easy for everyday students to forget they have peers responsible for representing them – for making their voices heard.

But those elected as SBOs have this power – and the potential to make a real impact – if they wield it correctly. It’s up to each student to decide who is best suited to do so.

This year, presidential candidates include junior history and political science major Dean Signorini and sophomore sports communication major Peyton Coburn.

Whoever you vote for, what matters is that you vote. Too often, students feel their votes don’t matter, no matter how many times they hear the phrase “your vote counts.” This will be some students’ first opportunity to exercise their right to vote – a foundational principle of a democracy.

Especially in smaller-scale elections like this one, the outcome can change dramatically with just a handful of votes.

Consider it practice. If you aren’t paying attention to your surroundings and forming educated opinions about them, now is the time to start.

Voting opens April 8 and closes April 9. Polls will be sent to every student’s email. All it will take is a moment to make your voice heard.

If you’re unsure who to vote for and want to get to know a candidate better, a recording of Wednesday’s debate is available on bradleysenate on Instagram.