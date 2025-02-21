Invest in your success

This stage of the spring semester can feel like a whirlwind. Classes are ramping up, dodging the flu feels like a full-time endeavor and the early stages of burnout are creeping in. During these trying times, it can feel like you can barely focus on schoolwork, let alone worry about your future.

Rather than giving up or slowing down, it’s time to lock in. Sickness aside, many things in your control can give you momentum to push through the semester.

Even though the job fair is just in our rearview, it doesn’t mean the moment to explore new opportunities has passed. Don’t be afraid to reach out to employers you’re interested in and set up meetings with them on your own time.

Take control of your path and make a plan to figure out what opportunities are available. Although it’s most known for hosting the job fair, the Smith Career Center is open year-round to assist students. Make an appointment with your career advisor to upgrade your LinkedIn, polish your resume or search for internships.

If that feels too daunting, or you don’t have a clear idea of what to work on, you can visit a career peer advisor during drop-in hours throughout the week. Receiving advice from someone your age can ease the pressure of knowing exactly what you want to do. Career programming for student organizations is also available.

If you’d rather focus on getting through the semester first, that’s fine too. The Academic Success Center (ASC) held an open house on Thursday to educate students about the services it offers. Between academic coaching, math tutoring, supplemental instruction, writing assistance and more, you have every opportunity to ask for help.

The point is: you don’t have to figure everything out alone.

While the hectic day-to-day college life can make you feel overwhelmed and unmotivated, you have the power to ask for the support you need to succeed academically and professionally.

The spring is awash with ways to invest in your future success. Before you know it, it’ll be time to decide what your path is, so lay the groundwork now to make your mark as the semester progresses.