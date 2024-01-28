Navigating the winter weather

The spring semester has kicked off with particularly dreary weather, and there are various challenges that come with being on campus this time of year.

If you struggle with getting out of bed or feeling motivated in these conditions, there are many ways to combat these feelings and face the winter season head on.

It can be easy to fall into a pattern of self-isolation, as cold weather can make traveling even short distances increasingly difficult. Take time to schedule get-togethers with friends or organize a study group. This can even be over Zoom or FaceTime.

If you’d rather enjoy alone time, you can keep your mind off the weather by getting ahead on your classwork or picking up a new hobby. With the Oscars right around the corner, it could also be good to catch up on some of the movies you may have missed this past year. Otherwise, you can relax and unwind with your favorite shows.

As far as getting around, slipping on ice has always been a common occurrence on and around campus. As a courtesy to others, those living in the off-campus neighborhoods should make sure to keep their sidewalks clear by shoveling and salting as often as possible.

Remember to give yourself enough time to get to classes so that you can take your time and walk with caution. Take a lesson from nature, more specifically penguins; they waddle across ice and snow all day and they don’t fall because they take their time.

Also, don’t forget that this time of year is when flu season is at its peak, so make sure that you are washing your hands regularly and dressing appropriately. Keeping up with these good habits goes a long way to remaining healthy.

In addition to giving you the sniffles, the cold can be a hassle for your car, too. As the temperature cools, subtle routines become imperative to keeping your car in good condition. Try running your engine a bit before driving to allow your car to warm-up. Invest in ice scrapers for your windshield and wash your car to avoid rust due to road salt. Lastly, ice is as slippery as it is cold, so be sure to drive slow and cautiously.

While the snow and ice can be annoying to deal with the longer it sticks around, don’t forget about the positives of the first snowfall. Take the time to enjoy the fresh layer of snow and go out and embrace your inner kid by having a snowball fight, building a snowman or making snow angels.

Most importantly, remember to not eat the snow – especially if it’s yellow.