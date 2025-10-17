Picking the perfect provost

In April, Bradley hired the 13th university president in the school’s history.

But a significant leadership position remained vacant.

The university has operated with an interim provost since the end of the 2023-24 academic year. In other words, a placeholder has held the position of the chief academic officer, the second-highest ranking official, just below the president.

Given Bradley’s recent history of academic disruptions due to budget cuts, finding a capable provost to lead during a tumultuous period is more critical now than ever.

The cuts have shown that academics seem like an afterthought at Bradley. Our next provost needs to prioritize the primary focus of an educational institution and do everything possible to prevent further cuts to programs and staff.

They also need to be willing to stand up in the face of government pressure.

The current U.S. government has attempted to eliminate DEI programs and regulate what is taught at universities. While Bradley should be less vulnerable as a private institution, the administration tried to coerce Harvard into capitulation, so anything is possible. Despite the political climate, Bradley’s DEI program has persisted, and our educational autonomy has been maintained. The new provost needs to carry that forward.

Much like when Bradley was searching for a president, the university is accepting student feedback regarding the hiring process. Two of the four finalists have already been welcomed to campus, with staff and student open forums having been held for each.

Additionally, on Thursday, the university hosted an event where students could have tea and cookies with University President James Shadid and Interim Provost Dan Moon. This follows a similar event hosted in September.

This tradition should continue even after a provost is hired. Giving students a platform to have their voices heard by the two highest-ranking university officials is an undeniably positive development.

If you can’t participate in person, the university has published a survey regarding Karen Gaines, a finalist for the position, who was on campus Thursday, Oct. 9.

Keep an eye out for information regarding the remaining finalists. This is just one way for students to let the university know what they need. Bradley is giving us the tools to make our voices heard. Let’s use them.