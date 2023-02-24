Stay ahead of seasonal depression

At the end of February, spring is almost in sight as the weather is starting to warm up. However, winter is still chilling the campus and recent days around Bradley’s campus have been cloudy and rainy.

These conditions can bring seasonal affective disorder, also known as seasonal depression and SAD.

According to the Mayo Clinic, some symptoms include oversleeping, low energy and weight gain. While being in the middle of the semester where it becomes quite easy to let responsibilities pile up, these symptoms can only make matters worse at the most unfortunate times.

It can be hard to take a step back when seasonal depression feels like a constant weight dragging behind you, but the faster you address the added load, the sooner relief can come upon you.

When it’s time to push further and seek help, you’ve got various options available. It’s important to choose what works best for you because each technique is different for each person and situation.

Maybe going outside for a quick stroll might be just what you need to catch your breath and refocus. If that’s not your thing or if it’s too cold, there’s no problem with taking a quick nap to give your mind and body a chance to reset. Sleep can often be neglected, and even discouraged, by the rigorous workload mandated in college environments, but when given the time, take advantage and get some rest.

Some other options to take time for yourself is coloring. It might sound slightly immature but coloring helps calm the brain and allows the body to relax which could be the perfect remedy for stress.

There are other fun indoor activities to do before the weather warms up, such as going out to eat with a friend, bowling, or browsing around stores for some retail therapy.

Of course, if you just need to let it all out, Bradley health services does offer counseling if you’d rather verbally communicate what has caused a downturn in mood.

As the wind continues to slap us all as we walk out the door in the morning, seasonal depression can come along with it. But find what gives you the freedom to take control back and attack seasonal depression at the source.