The Bradley Scout

Thumbs up, thumbs down fall 2025

As winter break approaches, The Scout is reflecting on the changes brought by the fall semester, noting which ones earned a thumbs up and which earned a thumbs down.

Thumbs up: Dining renovations

With the remodeled Williams Dining Hall and Chick-fil-A upgrades, students have better dining options than ever. The dining hall upgrades brought massive updates to meal variety and inclusion, allowing for Braves with dietary restrictions to eat on campus more consistently. The new dining space also includes an entire lounge always filled with sunlight, creating the perfect place to hang out or get work done.

Thumbs up: Expanded academic opportunities

This semester, Bradley announced new academic opportunities, specifically introducing new specialized and fast track degrees. Sixteen degrees now have the option for a fast-tracked, three year program, and the university is also planning to introduce new specialized majors in departments such as sports communication. Amidst recent budget cuts and declining enrollment, these new opportunities show that the university is making the best of a bad situation.

Thumbs up: New campus leadership

When James Shadid stepped into the role of university president in April, it was reassuring to know Bradley had found a stable leader. Since then, a series of leadership roles have been filled that had been threatening the university’s stability. Ethan Ham became Dean of the Slane College of Communication and Fine Arts, Jeffrey Wanko was named Dean of the College of Education and Health Sciences and Dan Moon officially became the university’s provost. This commitment to securing the positions that make this institution run is commendable. Bradley began the year with a need to fill leadership roles, and we have seen that need be addressed.

Thumbs down: Campus safety

From ablaze frat houses to gunfire in dorm rooms, the campus and its surrounding areas have felt anything but safe this semester. Since the shooting that left a visiting student injured, the administration has communicated many changes that they’d be implementing so it doesn’t happen again. But it’s not just Bradley; school shootings are more prevalent than ever, so it’s hard to feel safe in a place that’s supposed to be about growth – not gunshots.

Thumbs down: Accessibility

Accessibility issues at Bradley seem to arise more often than they should. Just this semester, we have seen accessibility entrances blocked by construction and elevators that are seemingly out of date. Most recently, the delay in proper plowing and salting of the parking lots and sidewalks serves as another dangerous example. These issues could significantly impact students and staff alike. Not only is it an accessibility issue, but also an overall safety issue.

Thumbs down: Generative AI integration into classes

Generative AI is being increasingly incorporated into the curriculum at Bradley, including some classes where it is the focus. GenAI stunts creativity and hinders our ability to learn effectively. It steals from artists and writers to produce the same bland style of content that has not an ounce of the soul of the art it tries to emulate, not to mention it is increasingly harmful to the environment. There is no area of GenAI where the ends justify the means, and Bradley’s headfirst dive into the tech is a betrayal of the creative minds at the university.