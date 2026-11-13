We know about the bomb – now what?

Last Friday night, a reported bomb threat led to the evacuation of the one-mile area surrounding BioUrja Renewables – an ethanol and alcohol production plant just over two miles away from Bradley.

Those on campus were out of range, although not by much. They were safe, as an 11:44 p.m. email from the university assured, stating, “The bomb threat reported in Peoria is unrelated to Bradley University and is not in the immediate vicinity of campus. Bradley is outside the evacuation radius, and the evacuation notice does not include campus. Our students are safe, and there is no known threat to Bradley.”

“No action is needed from the Bradley community.”

But in a world where unnatural and natural disasters occur daily, this won’t always be the case.

Just three years ago, Bradley’s Business and Engineering Convergence Center was put on lockdown due to a bomb threat. How many people knew what to do?

The likely answer is: not many. We don’t practice these safety procedures. We don’t have drills as we did from elementary to high school. But the information is out there.

Whether you were frightened by last week’s threat or not, it’s important to prepare yourself for unexpected dangers – to prioritize your personal safety, especially if you’re a student living on your own for the first time.

Bradley’s emergency guidelines for a variety of situations can be found here.

Life is unpredictable; no one knows what may happen tomorrow. Still, education will always be the key to creating a safe community.