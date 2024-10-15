What week should fall break fall on?

Students can let out a collective sigh of relief now that fall break is finally here. Some may take the opportunity to look ahead at what the rest of the academic year will look like, while others might reflect on how the first half of the semester has gone.

Those familiar with the university’s schedule may note that this year, we have one more week after the break than before. Not only is it odd, but several minor changes have spurred because of this.

Sometimes, getting through the year can feel like a hike through a blizzard. It might start off fine with exams and studying, but eventually, the latter parts feel longer and longer. While making it to break may feel like an accomplishment, the second half of the semester will potentially feel even longer because winter break is further away.

With only seven weeks in the first half of the semester, students’ midterm exams contain less information than in previous years. While this might seem beneficial early on, there will be nine weeks’ worth of information on final exams.

For project-based majors, this may have no impact. Still, some students may find this change advantageous, as studying for midterm exams may be less time-consuming and stressful; however, the opposite can apply to finals.

We can think of it as a thermostat switching between two degrees. There is no noticeable difference between the two to most people, but there are benefits to both. When you think about the nine weeks left in the semester after break, there is no true difference other than one or two more topics on a final. Still, some may feel that one degree completely regulates whether it’s freezing or burning.

But that leaves the question: is this a bad thing, a good thing or just a thing? After all, it is only one week.